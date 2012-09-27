FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

China shares bounce off multi-year lows on govt support talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rose in an afternoon surge that saw mainland stock indexes bounce off their lowest levels since early 2009, with traders attributing the rise to speculation that authorities might take steps to prop up the markets.

The Shanghai Composite rose 2.6 percent to finish the day well above the 2000-point widely believed by market players to mark a line in the sand for authorities to take steps to prop up the market.

The CSI300 index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended the day up 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar in HONG KONG and Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

