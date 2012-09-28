FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares close up on day but lower for the quarter
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 28, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares close up on day but lower for the quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Friday amid hopes that Chinese authorities would take steps to boost the economy, but the main indices ended lower for a second-straight quarter as slowing growth at home and abroad hurt corporate profits and kept investors away.

The CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 1.8 percent on the day. It posted a quarterly loss of 6.8 percent.

The Shanghai Composite finished up 1.5 percent but down 6.3 percent on the quarter.

Chinese markets will remain shut all of next week due to the Mid-Autumn festival holidays. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.