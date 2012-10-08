FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares snap 5-day winning streak on weak China markets
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 8, 2012 / 8:05 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares snap 5-day winning streak on weak China markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares snapped a five-session streak of gains as concerns about China’s slowdown returned to the fore after Chinese markets reopened after a week-long holiday.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 percent to 20,824.56 points. The index of top locally listed Chinese shares fell 1.3 percent and was the weakest among regional benchmarks in Asia.

On the mainland, the CSI300 fell 1 percent while the Shanghai Composite dropped 0.6 percent as investors returned to the market after the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* ZTE Corp fell 6 percent, the top loser on the China Enterprises Index, after a draft report by the U.S. Congress said China’s top telecommunications gear makers should be shut out of the U.S. market because they pose a security threat.

* Chinese shares in Hong Kong led losses with China Mobile down 1.4 percent while Tencent Holdings slipped 1.3 percent, pulling away further from a record high hit last week. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.