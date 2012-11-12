FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares edge up; Tencent gains, HSBC weak
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares edge up; Tencent gains, HSBC weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose slightly on Monday after last week’s slump, buoyed by gains in property developers and Tencent Holdings, although worries about the U.S. fiscal cliff kept trading activity muted.

The Hang Seng index ended up 0.2 percent at 21,430.3 while the China Enterprises index closed down 0.1 percent.

In China, the CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings and the Shanghai Composite both gained 0.5 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China’s Tencent Holdings rose 1.7 percent ahead of its quarterly results, with analysts expecting a strong showing as school holidays in China drove users online, powering the firm’s strong online games revenue. Tencent shares were the biggest boost to the benchmark Hang Seng index.

* Index heavyweight HSBC Holdings fell 0.2 percent, remaining on the backfoot following a report that the bank was at the centre of an investigation by British tax authorities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.