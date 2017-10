HONG KONG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Friday and posted strong gains on the week as retail investors returned to the market, banking on signs of economic recovery and reforms from the country’s new leaders.

The CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed stocks rose 2 percent while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.6 percent. The indexes rose 5 percent and 4.1 percent on the week.