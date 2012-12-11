FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end up, AIA's rise offsets weak China
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares end up, AIA's rise offsets weak China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares managed to eke out gains on Tuesday helped by a strong day for AIA , which countered weakness in China plays hit by profit-taking as mainland markets eased from a one-month high.

The Hang Seng index closed up 0.2 percent at 22,323.9. The China Enterprises index closed flat.

In China, the CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings fell 0.6 percent to 2,258.5 while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4 percent to close at 2,074.7.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Insurer AIA rose 2.8 percent after the U.S. Treasury said it had launched the sale of its remaining stake in American International Group.

* Shares of Citic Pacific rose 3.9 percent and were the most actively traded stock on the Hang Seng after the company, mired in financing issues related to its Australian projects, tapped debt markets to raise up to $250 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.