Hong Kong shares end up, AIA's rise offsets weak China

HONG KONG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares managed to eke out gains on Tuesday helped by a strong day for AIA , which countered weakness in China plays hit by profit-taking as mainland markets eased from a one-month high.

The Hang Seng index closed up 0.2 percent at 22,323.9. The China Enterprises index closed flat.

In China, the CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings fell 0.6 percent to 2,258.5 while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4 percent to close at 2,074.7.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Insurer AIA rose 2.8 percent after the U.S. Treasury said it had launched the sale of its remaining stake in American International Group.

* Shares of Citic Pacific rose 3.9 percent and were the most actively traded stock on the Hang Seng after the company, mired in financing issues related to its Australian projects, tapped debt markets to raise up to $250 million.