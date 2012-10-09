Hong Kong shares get lift from China markets but off highs

HONG KONG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed near a five-month high on Tuesday as hopes of more steps to support the market from Beijing spurred rallies in large-cap banking and energy shares in mainland markets.

The Hang Seng rose 0.5 percent but closed off its highs, which were the strongest levels since early May.

Chinese banks and oil producers, which carry the biggest weightings in the local benchmark indexes, lifted the China Enterprises index 1.3 percent higher.

On the mainland the CSI300 index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 2.2 percent while the Shanghai Composite rose 2 percent, with gains coming in healthy volumes.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* ICBC shares rose 1.5 percent and was the top boost on the Hang Seng after a report that China’s Central Huijin Investment, a state-owned asset management company, had bought 6.3 million shares of the bank in the third quarter. That led to speculation that Huijin may lift its stake in other Chinese banking shares, traders said, as authorities try to restore confidence among the mainland’s retail investors.

* There was no respite for ZTE Corp shares, which extended losses to slump 5.6 percent after a U.S. congressional report said the company could pose a security threat, dashing hopes of expansion plans. ZTE shares are down around 11 percent since last Friday’s close.