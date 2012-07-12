CORRECTED-Hong Kong shares suffer worst day in a month, China outperforms

(Corrects HSI’s chart support level in fourth paragraph)

* HSI slumps 2 pct, CSI300 climbs 1 pct

* Chow Tai Fook hammered after anemic earnings, consumer plays dive

* China banks extend bleed, CCB hit 9-mth low

* Coal power onshore Chinese markets outperformance

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares suffered their worst day in a month, dropping 2 percent on Thursday due to weakness in the Chinese banking and consumer sectors with second-quarter GDP data out Friday expected to show the weakest growth in at least three years.

While Hong Kong underperformed Asian peers, onshore Chinese markets outperformed, thanks to strength in coal plays and confidence drawn from Premier Wen Jiabao’s comment on Tuesday that China must maintain reasonable investment growth.

The large cap-focused CSI300 Index jumped 1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 2 percent at 19,025.1, a bove c hart support seen at a bout 18,93 8 , the level marking a 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from October lows to February highs.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slumped 2.2 percent.

Trading volumes in Shanghai was at the highest since June 4, while in Hong Kong, turnover was average despite climbing modestly for a second-straight session.

Chow Tai Fook, the world’s largest jewellery retailer, slumped 8.8 percent, erasing gains in the last two weeks as investors zoomed in on its weaker-than-expected same-store sales (SSS) growth that the company does not expect to improve much from numbers already reported.

This fuelled jitters that afflicted the luxury sector after Burberry posted a decline in quarterly earnings sales growth, blaming a slowdown in China demand.

“Chow Tai Fook’s SSS data reflects slowing Chinese consumer demand, which will invite some de-rating in consumer-related stocks ahead of the August earnings season,” said Alan Lam, Julius Baer’s Greater China equity analyst.

“Now’s not the time to go into consumer discretionary names -- only when the Chinese economy shows signs of bottoming. Investors will be looking for counters with less downside earnings risks among staples,” he added.

Chow Tai Fook has lost more than 31 percent so far this year. On Thursday, Italian luxury brand Prada SpA skidded 4.6 percent, while Chinese discretionary consumer names such as Haier Electronics dived 5.0 percent.

Investors were also taking some profits in the shares of consumer names with earnings that are seen more defensive. Want Want China dropped 3 percent, dropping for a third day after hitting an all time intra-day high on Monday.

After jumping 22.3 percent this year, Want Want is currently trading at a 12-month forward earnings multiple that is a 16.4 percent premium compared to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

This compares with a 3.2 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index. But with uncertainty surrounding the recovery of earnings growth given the protracted weakness in the Chinese economy, investors may be deterred by Want Want’s high valuations.

COAL JUMPS IN ONSHORE MARKETS, CHINA BANKS STAY WEAK

In mainland Chinese markets, the coal sector was the standout outperformer in a cyclical rotation as investors bought into the sector on anticipation it could stand to benefit from Beijing’s infrastructure investment push, according to the head trader of a top Chinese brokerage.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, the country’s biggest coal producer, jumped 3.3 percent, while Yangquan Coal Group surged 6.6 percent.

But, Chinese banks continued to bleed on renewed bad debt concerns. Caixin magazine reported earlier this week that China Construction Bank (CCB) would be owed 3 billion yuan if a troubled Hangzhou-based conglomerate client defaults on outstanding debt estimated at 8 billion yuan.

CCB slid to a nine-month closing low after shedding 3.7 percent on Thursday. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)