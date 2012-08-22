REFILE-Hong Kong shares sink to 3-week low, China resumes downward spiral

(Refiles to correct spelling of “Suning” in paragraph 8)

* HSI drops 1.1 pct, CSI300 down 0.8 pct

* Belle down after chairman says H2 outlook weak

* Geely sinks on higher-than-expected subsidies in earnings

* Chinese destocking process some more way to go: strategist

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell to their lowest in almost three weeks on Wednesday, as weak corporate earnings dragged the Hang Seng Index below a chart support level it has held for most of the last two weeks, suggesting more weakness ahead.

Mainland Chinese markets also slid after local media reported that curbs on the property sector could be extended to more cities.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended down 0.8 percent to its lowest close since Jan. 6. The Shanghai Composite Index of more than 950 companies slipped 0.5 percent.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 1.3 percent.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.1 percent to 19,887.8, closing below the 20,000 mark for only the second time since Aug. 3. Losses on the Hang Seng Index accelerated in the afternoon after stop-losses were triggered in the futures market at about the 19,840 level, dealers said.

Chinese footwear retailer Belle International slumped 4.6 percent, its worst daily showing in seven months, after its chairman said he expects the firm to come under pressure from discounts by other rivals as they seek to reduce inventories.

“Chinese companies are still in a relatively early stage of the destocking process, which will take up to six months usually,” said Hong Hao, chief equity strategist at Bank of Communications International Securities.

“Part of that will inevitably involve price wars like we’re seeing between GOME and Suning, but that will reduce pricing power, which is a bad combination with bad demand,” Hong added.

Other consumer-related counters were broadly weaker. Sportswear brand Li Ning declined 4.3 percent ahead of its first half corporate earnings later on Wednesday. It is now down 28 percent this year, compared with the 7.9 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index.

“I won’t add to current positions right now and will stay defensive because rising housing prices and potentially, pork too, means Beijing has to be more conservative with the pace of monetary easing than many are expecting,” BoComm’s Hong said.

Investors will be looking to a preliminary survey of manufacturing activity in China in August on Thursday, for fresh clues on the state of the slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

CHINA PROPERTY A-SHARES WEAK

Data last week that showed housing prices in China rising for a second month reignited fears of more curbs on a sector Beijing is bent on controlling.

The Shanghai property sub-index has slid more than 10 percent since data last month showed the first increase in China housing prices in nine months.

On Wednesday, there were fresh media reports of an extension of a property tax pilot in China, hitting property A-shares. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke lost 2.2 percent, while Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate shed 3.5 percent.

Other growth-sensitive sectors were also weak. CNOOC Ltd lost 1.7 percent, leading Chinese oil majors lower in both China and Hong Kong markets.

CNOOC closed on Wednesday at its lowest in a month after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from “buy” to “hold” after the company’s underwhelming first half showing. The firm reported on Tuesday first half net profit that fell twice as much as the market expected and cut its dividend by 40 percent.

Geely Automobile dived 5.9 percent, its worst loss in three months, after the Chinese car maker reported that higher-than-expected government subsidies buoyed its first-half earnings, offsetting weak domestic sales.

Geely is still up more than 50 percent this year after slumping 50 percent in 2011.