China H-shares rebound from 4-1/2-month low as c.bank moves to ease cash squeeze

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China shares listed in Hong Kong rebounded more than 2 percent from a 4-1/2-month low early on Tuesday as mainland money rates fell after the Chinese central bank offered emergency funds to ease the latest cash squeeze.

By 0210 GMT, the China Enterprises Index of the top offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong, was up 2.1 percent, after closing on Monday at its lowest since Aug. 30.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.7 percent.

The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 1.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1 percent to return above the 2,000-point level.

China’s central bank will inject 255 billion yuan ($42.13 billion) into the money markets through seven- and 21-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, traders said, the largest single-day injection since February 2013.

It provided emergency funding support to commercial banks on Monday, as authorities respond to a spike in cash rates ahead of the long Lunar New Year holiday.