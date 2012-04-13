Hong Kong shares set to open up 1.5 percent

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are set for a stronger open on Friday and could end the week higher after data showed Chinese banks extended more than a trillion yuan ($158.6 billion) in new loans in March with lending to small businesses a key driver.

Chinese first-quarter GDP data, expected around 0200 GMT, was also expected to come in ahead of the 8.3 percent rise from a year earlier figure expected by the market, said traders, which could further boost locally listed mainland shares.

The Hang Seng Index was set to rise 1.54 percent to 20,640.50. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 1.9 percent.