HK shares edge up, Esprit set to slump
June 13, 2012 / 1:41 AM / 5 years ago

HK shares edge up, Esprit set to slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are set to open slightly higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rose more than 1 percent overnight, helped by shares of cyclical sectors as crude oil prices halted a three-day losing streak.

The Hang Seng index as well as the China Enterprises index were both expected to open up 0.4 percent. Shares of European retailer Esprit were seen slumping almost 17 percent at the open after its CEO stepped down.

Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Eric Meijer

