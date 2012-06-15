HK shares seen higher, Esprit bounces

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are seen opening slightly higher on Friday and poised to post a weekly gain, but turnover is likely to remain muted ahead of crucial Greek elections at the weekend.

The Hang Seng index and the China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms were both indicated to open up 0.6 percent.

Esprit Holdings was set for a 6.3 percent bounce at the open after plans for a management shake-up took almost a third off its market value in the past two sessions.