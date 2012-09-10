FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares edge up; weak trade data weighs
September 10, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

China shares edge up; weak trade data weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - China shares edged up slightly on Monday as optimism about more Chinese infrastructure spending was tempered by weak monthly trade data that pointed to a worsening economic outlook.

The CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzen listings closed up 0.4 percent, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.3 percent. Both indices marked their best day in eight months on Friday, with the large-cap focused CSI300 rising more than 5 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

