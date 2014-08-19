FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai share index ends at new 8-mth high, media sector strong
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 19, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Shanghai share index ends at new 8-mth high, media sector strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai’s share market ended at new eight-month highs on Tuesday, underpinned by strength in media companies on plans to modernise the industry.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.3 percent at 2,245.33 points, while the CSI300 of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was flat at 2,374.77 points.

Media companies were boosted by President Xi Jinping saying that China would build new classes of more credible and competitive media and integrate traditional with new media, the official government newspaper, China Daily reported.

People.cn Co Ltd, the Chinese government’s official newspaper as well as the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China, was the leading stock in the media sector. It jumped by its 10-percent daily limit, hitting its highest level since the end of June.

Jishi Media, a Jilin provincial-level government media group, was up 3.4 percent.

Reporting by Chen Yixin and China Newroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.