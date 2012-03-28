Hong Kong, China shares decline, Li & Fung slumps

(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 1 pct, Shanghai Composite down 1.5 pct

* Li & Fung slumps after announcing fundraising plans

* GOME tumbles after earnings underwhelm

* Successive high levels of short-selling in HK not seen since last Sept

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and China shares were lower by midday Wednesday, dragged by growth-sensitive sectors as investors punished companies that reported unfavourable earnings, with Hong Kong rolling back gains from the previous session.

Investors also did not take well to companies that announced fundraising that diluted stakes of existing shareholders. Li & Fung Ltd was among the top drags on the benchmark index after announcing plans late on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.95 percent at the midday trading break. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong lost 1.15 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was 1.5 percent lower.

“We are seeing very extreme moves today. Investors are reacting to news specific to companies, largely on earnings and fundraising, but turnover has been quite bad otherwise,” said Alex Wong, director of asset management at Ample Finance.

Li & Fung, supply chain manager for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, slumped 5.4 percent after announcing plans to raise about $500 million in a share placement priced at a 4-5 percent discount to its Tuesday close.

Li & Fung had surged to the highest last week after posting forecast-beating 2011 earnings, but has since pared those gains, trading at HK$18.54, nearing the low end of its share placement at HK$18.52.

EARNINGS, KEY DRIVERS

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd slipped 3.5 percent in Shanghai and 1.9 percent in Hong Kong after posting 2011 earnings that underwhelmed expectations despite increasing 32 percent year on year.

GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd tumbled almost 17 percent in midday volume that was more than triple its 30-day average, reversing gains for the year and retreating to the lowest since October last year.

Late on Tuesday, GOME posted a 6.2 percent fall in 2011 profit to 1.84 billion yuan ($291 million), lagging analyst forecasts of 2.42 billion yuan, triggering a slew of broker downgrades.

Henggan International Group Co Ltd, China’s largest producer of sanitary napkins, jumped 4.8 percent to HK$76.65, with investors cheering its bullish guidance on margins with most material costs trending down this quarter.

This was despite Henggan posting 2011 earnings late on Tuesday that were largely in line with expectations, but the company’s margins guidance triggered some analyst upgrades including Barclays, which raised its price target from HK$69 to HK$80.

Henggan is up 5.2 percent this week, an outperformance over the broader market that also saw short-selling hit a year-high on Tuesday with bearish bets accounting for 12.2 percent of total turnover, according to data from the stock exchange.

Short-interest has remained above 11 percent for three successive sessions in Hong Kong, which traders say has happened only twice in the last 12 years and was last seen in September last year amid extreme bearishness around China. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)