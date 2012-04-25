Hong Kong, China shares rise, Chinese property strong

(Updates to midday)

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and China shares rose on Wednesday, helped by strength in the Chinese property sector after mainland media reported that equity funds lifted their exposure to the sector in the last quarter while posting a combined quarterly profit of more than 20 billion yuan ($3.17 billion).

The official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday that property stocks accounted for the highest proportion in Chinese equity fund portfolios in the last quarter, spurring keen retail investor interest in the mainland.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.08 percent by the midday trading break. The China Enterprises Index rose 0.15 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.33 percent, while the CSI300 Index was 0.42 percent higher.

“We are not going to see a dramatic improvement in the physical property market in China, but I do think some might have been too pessimistic. Transactions have so far shown some improvement,” said Haitong International Securities strategist Edward Huang.

China Resources Land Ltd and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd were the top two percentage gainers among Hang Seng Index components, up 3.6 and 2.4 percent, respectively.

In mainland markets, Poly Real Estate (Group) Co Ltd rose 1.2 percent, while China Vanke Co Ltd gained 1.4 percent. Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate Co Ltd jumped 5.9 percent in midday volume that exceeded four times its 30-day average.

EARNINGS IN FOCUS

Earnings were in focus as Chinese companies line up their first-quarter performance reports this week, which could offer investors clues to the impact of a slowing Chinese economy.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said industrial output growth in the world’s second-largest economy was showing signs of acceleration in the second quarter versus the first quarter.

Huaneng Power International Inc , China’s largest independent power producer, was up 2.7 percent in Hong Kong and 1.1 percent in Shanghai after posting a 306 percent jump in quarterly profit to 919.36 million yuan late on Tuesday.

In a note to clients on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs analysts said Huaneng’s quarterly result “is broadly in line with (their) expectations of a significant margin recovery in 2012”, while reiterating their “buy” conviction on the stock.

Foxconn International Holdings Ltd, an Apple Inc supplier, gained 2.3 percent after Apple’s quarterly profit almost doubled, blowing past Wall Street estimates after a jump in iPhone sales, particularly in the greater China region. ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis)