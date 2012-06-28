Hong Kong shares fall, Shanghai slips into the red for 2012

(Updates to close)

* HSI down 0.8 pct, CSI300 slips 0.9 pct

* Shanghai Comp sheds 1 pct, now negative for the year

* China cement sector hit by profit warning

* Europe summit keeps turnover low in both markets

By Vikram Subhedar and Clement Tan

June 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares slipped into the red for the year on Thursday, recording a seventh-straight daily loss that reversed midday gains in Hong Kong ahead of a Europe summit that is keeping many investors on the sidelines.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed off 1 percent on the day to 2,195.8 and is now down 0.2 percent in 2012. The large cap-focused CSI300 Index shed 0.9 percent to close at its lowest since Jan. 18.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong lost 1.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index , which was up 0.2 percent at midday, closed down 0.8 percent.

Turnover stayed weak in both markets, pointing to caution ahead of yet another summit of European Union leaders - the 20th since late 2009 - that gave investors little reason to make big bets even though valuations for Hong Kong and China were relatively low.

“I don’t think anybody is expecting the meeting to produce a long lasting solution to the crisis,” said Jackson Wong, Hong Kong-based vice president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

“But European leaders need to show a commitment to taking more incremental steps, something that could help improve market turnover,” he said.

The MSCI China, the most popular benchmark against which China portfolio managers measure performance, is trading at a multiple of 8.2 times forward earnings, the lowest since last summer’s sell-off and one-third below its average over the past decade, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chinese cement companies were dented on Thursday following a profit-warning from China Resources Cement Holdings, in the latest sign that lingering weakness in the world’s second-largest economy is hurting corporate profits.

Data due over the weekend is expected to show that activity at China’s factories fell to seven-month lows in June. That would compound market concerns that the economy is stuck in a deeper and longer downturn than anticipated.

The warnings sent China Resources Cement’s Hong Kong listing down 5.5 percent. Sector rival CNBM fell 5.2 percent while Anhui Conch was down 2.6 percent.

Yurun Foods dived 12.6 percent in almost 6 times its 30-day average volume to close at its lowest since Oct. 19, 2006 on corporate governance concerns.

In a report dated June 28, Chinese brokerage Shenyin Wanguo raised concerns about the company’s “inefficient financing arrangements.”

Firmer overnight crude oil prices underpinned gains in energy major CNOOC which was up 1.9 percent, providing the biggest boost for the Hang Seng Index.

Strategists at HSBC recommended investors position for a rebound in cyclical shares as low valuations and supportive monetary policy in China should lift sectors that perform better in an economic recovery.

“We are in the soft-landing camp with regards to growth forecasts and do not expect any negative surprises,” said HSBC in a note to clients.

SCEPTICISM PLAGUES ONSHORE CHINESE MARKETS

Onshore investors, however, remain wary.

Despite an interest rate cut in China this month and talk of another cut in banks’ reserve requirements, domestic benchmarks, are down more than 7 percent in June after outperforming Hong Kong and other Asian indexes in May.

On Thursday, manufacturers were among the biggest losers in the mainland, with Dongfang Electric down 9.3 percent and Shanghai Electric off 4.6 percent.

In a note to clients on Thursday, CICC strategists advised caution, saying technical signs and tight money supply pointed to further weakness in the near term. They said investors should take profits on this year’s outperformers.

The Chinese brokerage sector is one such example. On Thursday, Citic Securities shed 2.6 percent. Inner Mongolia Baotou Rare Earth, which is still up more than 100 percent in 2012, lost 5.5 percent. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)