Hong Kong shares slide, Chow Tai Fook hammered

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares tumbled on Thursday, underperforming Asian peers due to weakness in China-exposed consumer names as Chow Tai Fook Jewellery posted anaemic quarterly earnings, adding to fears that sluggish domestic demand will crimp profitability.

Lacklustre turnover pointed to caution with a slew of Chinese economic figures still expected in the next few days, including second-quarter GDP data on Friday that is expected to show the weakest growth in at least three years.

The Hang Seng Index went into the midday break down 1.6 percent at 19,109.8, with chart support seen at about 19,632, or the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from October lows to February highs.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.9 percent. Onshore Chinese markets were mixed. The large cap-focused CSI300 Index inched up 0.1 percent, but the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3 percent.

Chow Tai Fook slumped 7.7 percent, erasing gains in the last two weeks as investors zoomed in on its weaker-than-expected same-store sales (SSS) growth that the company does not expect to improve much from numbers already reported.

This compounded jitters on the sector after its luxury sector peer, Burberry posted a decline in quarterly earnings sales growth on Thursday, which the company blamed on a slowdown in China demand.

“Chow Tai Fook’s SSS data reflects slowing Chinese consumer demand, which will invite some de-rating in consumer-related stocks ahead of the August earnings season,” said Alan Lam, Julius Baer’s Greater China equity analyst.

“Now’s not the time to go into consumer discretionary names -- only when the Chinese economy shows signs of bottoming. Investors will be looking for counters with less downside earnings risks among staples,” he added.

Chow Tai Fook has lost more than 31 percent so far this year. Italian luxury brand Prada SpA slipped 2.7 percent, while Chinese discretionary consumer names such as Haier Electronics fell 3 percent.

Investors were also taking some profits in the shares of consumer names with earnings that are seen more defensive. Want Want China dropped 3 percent, set for a third decline after hitting an all time intra-day high on Monday.

CHINA BANKS EXTEND BLEED ON BAD DEBT CONCERNS

Chinese banks continued to bleed on renewed bad debt concerns. Caixin magazine reported earlier this week that China Construction Bank (CCB) would be owed 3 billion yuan if a troubled Hangzhou-based conglomerate client defaults on outstanding debt estimated at 8 billion yuan.

CCB and its small sector rival, Bank of Communications both shed 3 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) lost 2.9 percent.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) was the only Chinese oil major to gain. It rose 0.9 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded its Hong Kong listing from neutral to outperform, forecasting a recovery of positive refining contributions.

While Credit Suisse analysts also upped its price target for Sinopec by almost 13 percent, they downgraded PetroChina to neutral and cut its target price by 20 percent. PetroChina shed 2 percent. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)