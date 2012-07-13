Hong Kong shares up, Shanghai flat as China GDP as expected

(Updates to midday)

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, July 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose slightly on Friday, as investors registered relief that a slowdown in China’s economic growth to 7.6 percent in the second quarter was no worse than expected, despite being the slowest pace in more than three years.

Volumes remained lacklustre, however, demonstrating investors concerns over the hit corporate profits could take with China’s full-year growth on course for its softest showing since 1999.

“I don’t think we have seen the bottom of this slowdown yet,” said Hong Hao, Bank of Communication International Securities’ chief equity strategist.

“We are still in the middle of a destocking cycle, which means there’s little investment and earnings will continue to be adversely impacted.”

The Hang Seng Index ended the morning session up 0.5 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.2 percent.

Onshore Chinese markets showed little change, marking a respite after a week of declines. The Shanghai Composite Index and the large cap-focused CSI300 Index both went into the noon break flat.

All four benchmark indices are still set for weekly losses, with offshore benchmark indices poised for their worst week in almost two months.

CHINA BANKS LIFTED BY JUNE LENDING DATA

Data released after the market’s close on Thursday that showed bank lending hit a three-month high in June helped a battered banking sector put in a stronger performance.

China Construction Bank (CCB) rose 1 percent to bounce off Thursday’s nine-month closing low. The banking and insurance sector index in Hong Kong outperformed, jumping almost 1.2 percent.

Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and China Minsheng Bank figured among main gainers onshore, rising between 0.4 and 0.5 percent.

The Chinese banking sector had come under pressure earlier this week on renewed bad debt concerns after Caixin magazine reported that China Construction Bank (CCB) would be owed 3 billion yuan if a troubled Hangzhou-based conglomerate defaults on outstanding debt estimated at 8 billion yuan.

Although Chinese banks are trading near historically low valuations, investors have shunned the stocks. Beijing’s recent interest rate cuts also involved cuts to its lending and deposit rates that are expected to squeeze banks’ interest rate margins and hurt their profitability. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)