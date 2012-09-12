Hong Kong shares rise for fifth straight day, China underperforms

(Updates to close)

* HSI climbs 1.1 pct, H-shares gain 1.2 pct

* CSI300 rises 0.4 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.3 pct

* China infrastructure aided by Wen’s comments

* AIA up on news it might buy ING’s Malaysia, Thailand units

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares stretched gains into a fifth-straight session on Wednesday, lifted by strength in riskier sectors after China Premier Wen Jiabao suggested that Beijing could unveil more fiscal measures to stimulate growth.

AIA Group Ltd climbed 2.6 percent after sources told Reuters that the Asian insurer has emerged as the front-runner to buy ING’s Malaysia and Thailand insurance operations in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion.

Financial markets were also buoyed by expectations of a favourable German court ruling on the legality of the European bailout fund, with the euro hitting a four-month high against the dollar. After Hong Kong’s close, the court said the fund is legal.

Investors are also awaiting Thursday’s end of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where policymakers could decide on more stimulus measures. There might be a third round of quantitative easing, which markets would bill “QE3”.

Mainland Chinese markets reversed midday losses to eke out a gain. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended up 0.4 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 percent.

The Hang Seng Index ended 1.1 percent up to 20,075.4. Strength was capped by chart resistance at around 20,150, which had restricted the benchmark index’s rise for more than a week before it slid about 1,000 points in the two weeks following Aug. 24.

“Investors should just concentrate on riding this bounce up over the next few weeks leading into China’s 18th National People’s Congress meeting,” said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communications International Securities.

“The chances are high for at least one of ECB, PBOC or the Fed to do something to stimulate growth. (Fed chairman) Bernanke will probably not announce anything specific, but there is enough for him to talk about that will keep you hoping for QE3,” Hong added.

Late on Tuesday, China’s Wen told the World Economic Forum in Tianjin that the world’s second-largest economy is on track to meet this year’s official 7.5 percent target for economic growth.

He also said the government could utilise a 100 billion yuan ($15.8 billion) fiscal stability fund to boost growth if needed.

On Wednesday, the state-run China Securities Journal reported that the deceleration of fiscal revenue growth has not restricted the government’s room for fiscal stimulus.

Infrastructure-related plays, which surged last Friday after Chinese media reported about 1 trillion yuan worth of project approvals, were again strong.

Anhui Conch Cement soared 4.8 percent, closing at its highest in Hong Kong since June 19. By jumping 16 percent since last Thursday’s close, the stock is now down only 0.7 percent in 2012.

In the mainland, Shanghai sub-indices for materials and energy each rose more than 1 percent. Chinese heavy machinery maker Changsha Zoomlion gained 1.7 percent in Shenzhen and 2.6 percent in Hong Kong.

China Eastern Airlines rose 4.7 percent in Hong Kong and 5.2 percent in Shanghai after the company announced plans to raise about $571.4 million through issuing new shares in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

PRADA WEAKER AFTER BURBERRY PROFIT WARNING

Italian fashion house Prada slipped 1.5 percent after British fashion house Burberry on Tuesday gave the clearest sign yet that China’s slowdown is bringing a nearly three-year boom in demand for luxury goods to an end.

Prada shares have now lost more than 8 percent since hitting an all-time high last Friday. It is still up 67.4 percent in 2012, compared to the Hang Seng Index’s 8.9 percent rise, although some market players suggest Prada’s gains could diminish in the near term.

Other consumer-related plays were strong.

The Chinese auto sector rose on expectation that Great Wall Motor will meet its full-year sales targets, traders said. Great Wall gained 1.1 percent in Hong Kong and 0.9 percent in Shanghai, while rival Geely Auto jumped 2.4 percent. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)