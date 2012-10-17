Hong Kong shares advance to highest since March, China underperforms Asia

* HSI +1 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, Shanghai Comp +0.3 pct

* Chinese shipping, materials, banking sectors among top gainers

* Worst “probably over” for China equities: Credit Suisse

* HSBC soars to highest close in more than a year

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday to post their highest close since March 2, joining in an Asia-wide rally as investors took heart from signs that China’s economy is stabilizing.

While growth sensitive stocks led the gainers, defensive stocks and this year’s outperforming sectors weakend, which along with low turnover suggested investors were rotating into laggards and there was little fresh capital entering the market.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1 percent to 21,416.6. The benchmark is now just 1.2 percent shy of the highest close this year recorded on Feb 29. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.2 percent.

Mainland Chinese markets edged higher, but underperformed Asia ahead of China’s third-quarter GDP data due to be released on Thursday. The data is expected to show growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed to 7.4 percent, making it likely that 2012 will mark China’s slowest growth since 1999.

The CSI300 Index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings crept up 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent as bourse volume stayed weak.

“The important thing in the short term is stabilisation in the Chinese economy,” Vincent Chan, Credit Suisse’s China equity strategist, told Reuters on Wednesday.

In the longer term, Chan added, investors will need to see Chinese leaders addressing bigger structural problems in the economy.

In Credit Suisse report dated Oct. 16, Chan said the worst in the Chinese market was probably over as data signalled the slowdown may have bottomed out. He advised investors to add some risk to their portfolio.

Chan upgraded the Chinese banking, material and transportation sectors to “overweight” and turned a little more optimistic on capital goods while downgrading consumer staples and technology to “underweight”.

HEDGE FUNDS CHASE LAGGARD CHINA CYCLICALS

Resource-related companies and shipping firms saw some of the biggest gains.

Some traders said hedge funds moved into the growth-sensitive sectors, while mutual funds were moved out of defensive names, like Hong Kong utility Power Assets which slipped 0.4 percent.

Hang Lung Properties, an outperformer this year, lost 0.6 percent, trimming its gains to 19.2 percent since the start of the year.

In Hong Kong, China Merchant Holdings jumped 5.5 percent, Cosco Pacific soared 5.8 percent, while Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) rose 3.5 percent.

HSBC Holdings Plc rose 1.8 percent to close at its highest since Aug. 5 last year. The gains helped shares of Europe’s largest bank close the gap that formed on the charts last year between the low on Aug. 5 and the high on Aug. 6.

Chinese banks resumed their ascent. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) rose 1.8 percent in Hong Kong, closing at its highest since early May. ICBC gained 0.8 percent in Shanghai.

After lagging the broader offshore Chinese market for much of 2012, ICBC jumped more than 9 percent in September and is up 8.5 percent in October.

It is up 7.8 percent for the year, compared with the 16.2 percent gain for the Hang Seng Index and 5.6 percent rise for the China Enterprises Index.

But ICBC is still trading in Hong Kong at a 42 percent discount to its historical median forward 12-month earnings and a 46 percent discount to its forward 12-month price-to-book value, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.