China shares have worst day since late March, weak flash PMI also hits Hong Kong

* HSI -1.1 pct, H-shares -1.6 pct, CSI300 -3.2 pct

* Shanghai Comp just holds above support at 200-day MA

* Beta plays hit as banks, cement producers slide

* Anton Oilfield surges to record high on robust Q1 ops

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - China shares posted their worst daily loss in nearly a month on Tuesday, weighing on Hong Kong markets, after a weak preliminary survey of Chinese manufacturing activity in April stoked fears of sluggish economic growth in the second quarter.

Growth-sensitive counters extended losses after China’s April HSBC flash Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 50.5 from March’s final 51.6 reading.

China’s industry ministry said separately that companies had no strong desire to invest given weak demand and overcapacity.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings dived 3.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 2.6 percent. For both, this was their worst daily loss since March 28.

The Shanghai Composite closed at 2,184.5, holding just above technical support at its 200-day moving average, now at 2,175.6. A close below this level, which last happened on Christmas Eve, could point to further losses ahead.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.1 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.6 percent. It was the worst daily loss for both Hong Kong indexes since April 15.

Losses on Tuesday came in Shanghai volume that stayed above average for a third-straight session, but Hong Kong turnover stayed just under its average for the previous 20 days.

“Today’s data is a confirmation of a weak trend. We are going to see softer economic data ahead and seasonality factors are not going to help,” said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communication International Securities.

“My position still hasn’t changed: I won’t be telling clients to take excessive risks. Markets are still adjusting to this slower reality, we are going to have a volatile summer,” Hong added.

Anhui Conch Cement tumbled 3.3 percent in Hong Kong and 5.9 percent in Shanghai after China’s largest cement producer said its 2013 first-quarter net profit declined 22 percent from a year earlier.

Chinese property developers were broadly weaker after the Guangzhou city government followed the lead of the Beijing local government in starting pricing guidance for new residential properties from Tuesday.

China Vanke shed 3.5 percent in Shenzhen, while Poly Real Estate dived 4.7 percent in Shanghai and Evergrande shed 2.8 percent in Hong Kong.

SLOWING GROWTH, RISING RISKS

Coming after China’s economy growth unexpectedly slowed to 7.7 percent in the first quarter from 7.9 percent in the three months before, the latest PMI added to concerns that a credit boom is not stoking growth.

“This is a disconnect between a traditional leading indicator and real economic growth. Nobody knows for sure where the money has gone,” said BoCom’s Hong.

This comes as China’s local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) face mounting pressure to repay bank credit as nearly 40 percent of loans are coming due by 2016, the China Business News reported on Tuesday, citing official data.

Chinese banks, popular growth proxies, were among the leading drags on benchmark indexes in both markets. Mid-sized China Minsheng Bank slumped 4.7 percent in Shanghai and 2.5 percent in Hong Kong.

Anton Oil Services was an outperformer, surging 12.5 percent to a record high as investors cheered its robust first quarter operational update and its plans for the second quarter, which includes starting shale gas development and expanding in the Middle East and South America.

Great Wall Motor ended a choppy day up 0.8 percent to another record closing high in Hong Kong, while slipping 0.4 percent in Shanghai.

In a statement to the Hong Kong Exchange after markets closed on Monday, the company denied April 22 reports, which cited an executive saying its sports utility sales surged 92 percent in the first quarter and that new vehicles would help the company post a 30 percent increase in 2013 sales.