Hong Kong, China shares in tepid rebound from lowest in a week

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and China shares rebounded from a one-week low on Wednesday in weak volume, with investors mainly focused on a handful of stocks on hopes of an earnings turnaround.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.5 percent to 23,044.2 points after closing on Tuesday at its lowest since May 6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings rose 0.5 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.5 percent at 2,506.9 points. The Shanghai Composite Index, which ended Tuesday at its lowest since May 3, inched up 0.4 percent.

Volume in Shanghai neared 2013 lows, while Hong Kong turnover was just shy of its average in the past month as the official China Securities Journal reported that Premier Li Keqiang warned that the Beijing had limited scope to ease policy to spur the economy.

“I think people are still quite complacent in the equity markets, the official tolerance for a China growth slowdown is substantially higher than what people think,” said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communication International Securities.

Growth-sensitive counters such as China Coal were among the bigger underperformers, diving 5.6 percent in Hong Kong, while sliding 0.8 percent in Shanghai.

SJM Holdings climbed 4.9 percent to a record closing high after the Macau casino operator said at midday the Macau government has given it the go-ahead for a project on the Cotai strip in the gambling hub.

EARNINGS TURNAROUND?

Global supply chain manager Li & Fung surged 8.4 percent in its best daily gain since November 2011 after Hong Kong media reported that Chairman William Fung said 2013 earnings would return to 2011 levels as most performance targets have been met.

Shares of the supply chain manager for Walmart Stores Inc and Target Corp were also helped by an upgrade by UBS analysts from “sell” to “neutral,” assuming a lower settlement of payables for the company.

Its shares are still down 18.4 percent on the year, among the worst performing Hang Seng Index components, compared to a 1.7 percent rise on the benchmark. UBS said its corporate earnings for the first half, due in August, will be an important determinant of any recovery.

ANTA Sports soared 9.3 percent as investors cheered its flat rate of same-store sales growth in the first quarter. The company had warned of negative figures for the first two months of the year while reporting its 2012 annual results.

ANTA Sports is now up more than 6 percent in 2013. Its strong gains on Wednesday also lifted its Chinese sportswear sector rivals, including Li Ning, which rose 3.8 percent to cut its 2013 losses to 18 percent.

Sun-Art Retail gained 1.6 percent after China’s largest hypermarket chain by market capitalisation said first-quarter net profit rose 16 percent from a year earlier as it continued to expand into lower-tier Chinese cities.