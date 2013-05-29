Hong Kong shares in first loss in three days, China outperforms

* HSI, H-shares -1.6 pct; CSI300 -0.1 pct, Shanghai +0.1 pct

* Rising U.S. Treasuries spark selloff in high yielding stocks

* HK property, REITs suffer, sends HSI into negative for 2013

* Zoomlion tumbles despite denial of false sales data allegation

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell for the first time in three days on Wednesday, in line with a broader sell-off in high yielding counters including property, as strong U.S. data fanned speculation that the Federal Reserve may taper its bond buying programme.

The Hang Seng Index and China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong each fell 1.6 percent. The Hang Seng benchmark dipped back into negative for the year, now down 0.5 percent in 2013, compared to the 6 percent slide on the H-share index.

In the mainland, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.1 percent at 2,642.6 points.

Shanghai volumes stayed robust, while turnover in Hong Kong climbed to its highest since last Thursday. Real estate investment trusts (REITs), which were beneficiaries of inflows from waves of central bank easing, accounted for a sizeable portion.

U.S. Treasury yields surged to their highest levels in over a year on Tuesday after sturdy home price data and a strong consumer confidence report pointed to a more entrenched recovery in the world’s largest economy.

“Hong Kong will suffer if there’s a risk reversal, when funds flow out as the U.S. economy improves,” said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communication International.

“As Japan has shown, volatility is emerging in the most unexpected places these days, so investors should be prepared for more volatility in the next two weeks,” Hong added.

Link REIT slid 4.2 percent in its worst day since May 2012 in four times its 30-day average volume, trimming 2013 gains to 7 percent after posting double-digit percentage gains the previous four years.

Wharf Holdings dived 5.7 percent in its worst day since October 2011, while the Hang Seng Property Index was a standout underperformer, falling 3 percent.

Losses on Wednesday brought Wharf to its lowest in nearly a month, cutting 2013 gains to 15.3 percent. It is now down 3.8 percent this week, hurt earlier by anemic weekend home sales in the Chinese territory following multiple rounds of cooling measures, the last which came in late February.

In a note on Monday, BNP Paribas analysts said only four units were sold in the primary market over the May 25-26 weekend, while 44 percent less units were sold in the secondary market from the previous weekend.

A-H PREMIUM AT ONE-MONTH HIGH

Zoomlion Heavy Industry was also a key underperformer in both markets, sliding despite an official rejection of recent media reports that China’s second-largest construction equipment maker provided false sales data.

Trading for the first time this week, Zoomlion tumbled 5.4 percent in Hong Kong to its lowest closing level since September 2011. Its Shenzhen listing slid 2.5 percent.

Strength in the auto sector helped onshore Chinese markets outperform Hong Kong. The Hang Seng A-H premium index closed at its highest in almost a month, suggesting A shares were trading at the biggest premium over H shares since April 19.

That premium could yet widen. The Securities Times reported on Wednesday that the number of new A-share trading accounts last week hit a two-month high, a sign that retail investors are returning.

The 21st Century Business Herald reported insiders as saying that initial public offerings in the mainland, suspended since late last year, could resume in the middle of August.