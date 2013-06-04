China shares have worst day in weeks, Hong Kong tepid

* HSI flat, H-shares -0.1 pct, CSI300 -1.4 pct

* China c.bank drains funds, stokes jitters on tightening

* Lenovo jumps on possible smartphone JV with unnamed party

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - China shares suffered their biggest loss in weeks on Tuesday, weighing on Hong Kong markets, on fears that the central bank is tightening money supply.

The People’s Bank of China drained 14 billion yuan ($2.28 billion) at the first of its two open market operation this week. That was more than 80 percent of the 17 billion yuan it drained last week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings closed down 1.4 percent at 2,565.7 points in its worst day since May 14. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 1.2 percent, its largest daily loss since April 23.

Sentiment was further soured in the mainland by another tumble for small and mid-cap counters, outperformers on the year. The ChiNext Composite slid 2.6 percent, though it is still up 35.2 percent for the year, compared with the 1.7 percent gain for the CSI300.

The Hang Seng Index closed flat on Tuesday, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.1 percent in a fifth-straight loss. They have now slid 5 and 7 percent from their respective May peaks.

Hong Kong turnover was the weakest in a week, and some 9 percent below its average in the last 20 sessions. Shanghai volumes stayed below average for a second day.

Markets have become particularly sensitive to U.S. data since the Federal Reserve began raising the prospect of scaling back its bond-buying programme if the world’s largest economy shows it is on a sustainable growth path.

“It’s a very macro-driven market right now. Most macro hedge funds will love it, but for others, if they can’t short, they should probably stay away,” said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communication International.

“We are probably moving into a low liquidity environment, so despite the correction we saw last week, high dividend yield names will continue to outperform,” Hong added.

On Tuesday, some of those counters rebounded. Link Real Estate Investment Trust gained 1.5 percent but is still some 12 percent off its May 15 peak. It is now up 4.9 percent on the year, compared with the 1.6 percent loss on the Hang Seng benchmark.

Also posting a solid gain on Tuesday was Lenovo Group , which rose 3.3 percent to its highest close since mid-March after the world’s second-largest PC maker by shipments said it was in preliminary talks with an unidentified party on a smartphone business joint venture. It gave no details.

Hong Kong property developer Wharf Holdings rebounded 3.1 percent from Monday’s six-week closing low, with traders citing a rating upgrade by JP Morgan from “neutral” to “overweight”.

China National Building Material (CNBM), which fell 2.2 percent on Monday after official Chinese media reported it was among companies withdrawing applications to list in the onshore Chinese markets, tumbled another 2.8 percent to its lowest since September.

Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note dated June 3 that the company is planning an H-share issuance after the reported withdrawal of its A-share initial public offering application. Any issuance will be of little help to the company’s balance sheet, they said.

Haitong Securities sank 2.9 percent in Hong Kong and 3.4 percent in Shanghai after the official China Securities Journal reported that some brokerages believe their applications to launch mutual funds may have stalled.

Mainland regulators had earlier said brokerages could start offering mutual fund products at the start of June.