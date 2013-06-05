Hong Kong shares sink to lowest since April, China weak too

* HSI -0.8 pct, H-shares -0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct

* HK property stocks again suffer as Fed jitters linger

* China solar jumps after EU tariffs weaker than expected

* Vanke slides after May sales data disappoint

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, June 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares sank to their lowest in six weeks on Wednesday, with mainland Chinese markets also weak after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials fanned fresh worries about the duration of its stimulus programme.

High dividend yielding and growth-sensitive counters were mostly weaker as midday turnover sank to a three-week low in Hong Kong ahead of key U.S. and China data later this week.

At midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.8 percent at 22,103.2 points, the lowest since April 24. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 0.7 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 0.4 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent after falling in the previous four sessions.

“It’s a little tricky at the moment. Nobody quite knows the time table for the Fed’s tapering, so high dividend names are not exactly popular right now, but neither are beta names,” said Linus Yip, a strategist with First Shanghai Securities.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George again on Tuesday urged the Fed to ease off its aggressive purchases. George said slowing bond buying would help wean financial markets off their dependence on ultra-easy money from the U.S. central bank.

Hong Kong property conglomerate Cheung Kong Holdings sank 2.4 percent to its lowest since September. Low global interest rates are a key support for Hong Kong property prices and the share prices of real estate developers in the territory. Any change in interest rate expectations is a key catalyst for the sector.

In a bid to bolster sagging home sales in the primary market, some Hong Kong banks have begun offering “portable fixed-rate” mortgage schemes allowing borrowers to enjoy the same interest rates charge even if they change homes within a set period, local media reported late last week.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) fell 1.2 percent ahead of corporate earnings for the year that ended March 31. The high yielding counter has now dived 13.4 percent since May 15.

At midday, Link REIT posted a 9.7 percent growth in revenue and 10.3 percent growth in net property income from a year earlier.

China Vanke slipped 0.9 percent in Shenzhen after the country’s largest real estate developer by sales reported May sales data that slightly disappointed. Losses so far trimmed its 2013 gains to 16 percent.

GCL Poly Energy jumped 5.5 percent after the European Union imposed an initial duty of 11.8 percent tariff on China solar panel imports, far below the average 47 percent that had been planned.

Chinese brokerages outperformed in the mainland after the official China Securities Journal reported that Beijing is drafting a development plan that aims to grow the securities industry by ten-fold.

In Shanghai, Citic Securities gained 0.4 percent, while Haitong Securities rose 0.7 percent.