China shares test fresh 6-mth lows on dashed easing hopes, Hong Kong sinks

* Indexes: HSI -1.2 pct, H-shares -1.8 pct, CSI300 -1.3 pct

* Reported IPO resumption, property tax expansion hit A-shares

* Defensives slide in HK as investors await Fed outcome

* Mengniu spikes after $1.6 bln Yashili takeover offer

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - China shares tested six-month lows, sinking Hong Kong markets, as a cash squeeze in the mainland lingered and official news reports on Wednesday dampened hopes for policy easing.

Chinese growth-sensitive counters took some of the biggest hits. Most high yielding, defensive names were also weaker as global markets awaited the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policymaking meeting. Word will come early Thursday Hong Kong-time.

At midday, the Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings were each down 1.3 percent. Both briefly breached chart support that had held since last Thursday, testing their lowest since December.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.2 percent, paring the rebound from last Thursday’s eight-month low. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong tumbled 1.8 percent.

“It’s a confluence of negative triggers today, but top on people’s minds is that the PBOC has not loosened policy despite the cash squeeze,” said Hong Hao, chief equity strategist at Bank of Communication International Securities, referring to the People’s Bank of China.

“Everybody was looking for some easing this morning, but the Finance Ministry moved to auction bonds instead, draining more liquidity from the system,” Hong added.

China’s Ministry of Finance auctioned 30 billion yuan ($4.90 billion) of 10-year bonds in the interbank market at a higher-than-expected average yield of 3.4998 percent, traders said.

Everbright Bank shares in Shanghai fell 1.7 percent, paring some of a rebound from lows last Thursday. Last week, Central Huijin, China’s main holding company for state-owned financial firms, increased its A-share stake in Everbright.

Huijin also upped its stakes in China’s “Big Four” banks and New China Life Insurance as the broader market slumped to the lowest in six months. Also, the banks suggested the state investor will look to further increase its holdings in the next six months.

On Wednesday, China Construction Bank (CCB) fell 1.1 percent in Shanghai and 1.8 percent in Hong Kong. Brokerages also suffered, with Citic Securities down 1.9 percent in Shanghai.

Other Chinese news reports also spooked domestic investors on the possible resumption of A-share initial public offering approvals as soon as July and the expansion of property tax trials to more cities “soon”.

China Vanke Shenzhen shares fell 2.4 percent to their lowest since Christmas. China Resources Land dived 3.7 percent in Hong Kong, making it down 2.1 percent in 2013.

BRIGHT LIGHTS IN A SEA OF RED

Among outperformers, China Mengniu spiked 5.2 percent after the company announced a $1.6 billion takeover offer for a local infant formula maker, Carlyle-backed Yashili International.

Mengniu’s offer for Yashili follows an investment in Mengniu announced last month by French dairy group Danone. Yashili’s shares rose 3 percent in Hong Kong to lift 2013 gains to 68 percent.

Hong Kong property developers and utilities producers were broadly lower as global markets awaited results of the Fed meeting. New World Development fell 3.3 percent.