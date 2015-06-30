FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks struggle as regulators try to calm tumbling market
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 1:44 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks struggle as regulators try to calm tumbling market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks were mixed on Tuesday as regulators tried to soothe investors’ fears of a looming crash after markets plunged more than 20 percent in the last few weeks.

The CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent to 4,207.5 points by 0138 GMT, but the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9 percent to 4,015.1.

China CSI300 stock index futures for July rose 1.5 percent to 4,116.8, -82.48 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent, to 26,039.51 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7 percent, to 12,780.86.

China said late on Monday it is preparing to allow pension funds managed by local governments to invest in the stock market for the first time, potentially channelling hundreds of billions of yuan into the sagging equity market.

Separately, a China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) spokesperson said in a blog posting on Monday evening that risks from brokerages’ margin financing business are also controllable. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
