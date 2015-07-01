FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks open down about 1.5 pct after Tuesday's surge
July 1, 2015 / 1:38 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks open down about 1.5 pct after Tuesday's surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 1 (Reuters) - China stocks opened down about 1.5 percent on Wednesday following the previous session’s surge, but recovered some ground and were off by less than 1 percent by 0133 GMT.

On Tuesday, the CSI300 jumped 6.7 percent in volatile trade as a slew of government measures aimed at stemming a two-week-long market slide appeared to win back some investor confidence.

Analysts said it was to early to judge if Tuesday’s rebound was sustainable.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

