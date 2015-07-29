FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 3:02 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks slide for fourth day but futures steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 29 (Reuters) - China stocks fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday but losses were more subdued than earlier in the week, while futures markets steadied after the government announced more market support measures.

The CSI300 index slipped 0.3 percent to 3,800.91 points by 0249 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent to 3,659.88 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for August were little changed at 3,682.2, but still 118.71 points below the current value of the underlying index, pointing to expectations of further losses.

After a plunge of more than 8 percent in major indexes on Monday, Chinese regulators said on Tuesday they were investigating share “dumping” incidents.

Shares fell on Tuesday as Beijing scrambled once again to prop up a stock market whose wild gyrations have heightened fears about the financial stability of the world’s second-biggest economy.

The China Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC) had said it was prepared to buy shares to stabilise the stock market, while the central bank injected cash into money markets on Tuesday and hinted at further monetary easing.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.2 percent, to 24,546.82 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent to 11,235.81. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

