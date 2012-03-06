Hong Kong, China shares slide, AIA anchors fund raising fears

(Update to midday)

* HSI down 1.5 pct, Shanghai Comp off 1.1 pct

* AIA down 8.1 pct after AIG stake sale priced at bottom

* Chinese financials weak on fund raising fears

* Growth-sensitive sectors hit on slowing China demand

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, March 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and China shares fell on Tuesday as investors took profits in the financials and growth-sensitive sectors that led this year’s rally, worried that any further attempts at stake sales could be priced at big discounts.

AIA Group Ltd slumped 8.1 percent after American International Group Inc (AIG) priced its sale for Asia’s third-largest insurer, widely seen as a quality name, at the bottom of expectations, indicating a broader shift towards bleaker sentiment.

This caused concerns that the same might happen for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the mainland’s biggest lender, in which Goldman Sachs was reported to be looking to cut its stake. ICBC lost 2.7 percent in Hong Kong and 0.7 percent in Shanghai.

“It’s a downward spiral going on right now. There’s weakness across the board. We are pretty early in this shift in sentiment, so it’s not possible to call a bottom to this correction now,” said Alex Wong, Ample Finance’s director of asset management.

The broader Hang Seng Index closed 1.5 percent down at 20,944.5 and the market appeared vulnerable on the charts. There was no immediate technical support seen, with its 200-day moving average, currently at 20,244.1, still some way off.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.1 percent down at 2,417.3 at midday. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong slipped 2.2 percent.

Shanghai-listed Industrial Bank Co priced its 26.4 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) share placement at a 9 percent discount to its 14 yuan price before trading resumed on Tuesday for the first time since Feb. 28.

Industrial Bank, seen as a mid-sized bank, lost 3 percent to sink to its lowest since Feb. 2.

Before this week, the Hang Seng Index had gained 17 percent since the start of the year, the China Enterprises Index was up 18 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index was up 12 percent.

CHINA GROWTH CONCERNS HIT CYCLICALS

Market watchers pointed to fresh data from China for inflation, retail sales and industrial output expected on Friday, trade on Saturday and money supply and loan growth from Saturday as the next catalysts.

Corporate earnings are also in focus. Chinese consumer giant, Want Want China declined 2.8 percent ahead of its full 2011 earnings report at the midday trading break that saw its headline net profit bettering expectations.

Growth-sensitive names were hard hit on Tuesday. In a note to clients, Jefferies analysts advised profit-taking on construction machinery shares, in the expectation that China will not step up fixed assets investment.

Changsa Zoomlion Heavy Industry slumped 7.4 percent. Before this week, it was up 46 percent in 2012, but it has lost more than 10 percent this week.

Geely Auto fell 7.7 percent to HK$3.24 with traders citing a downgrade by HSBC to underweight from neutral. Before Tuesday, the Chinese automaker had surged 106 percent in 2012 after fall 50 percent last year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)