Hong Kong shares cut weekly losses on short squeeze, China flat

* HSI jumps 1.9 pct, CSI300 flat

* HSBC climbs 2.4 pct ahead of H1 earnings on Monday

* AIA gains falter despite H1 earnings beating expectations

* Chinese property developers strong in HK, mixed in China

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares jumped on Friday as investors covered short positions after the European Central Bank raised hopes it would act to tackle escalating borrowing costs in euro zone member states.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.9 percent at 19,249.2 points by midday, with chart resistance seen at 19,259.4, the high on July 23 and the bottom of a gap with the July 20 low at 19,511.9 at the top end.

Short selling in Hong Kong had exceeded 10 percent of total turnover in the first four days of this week, above the 8 percent typically seen. Before Friday, the Hang Seng Index was down 3.8 percent on the week.

In mainland markets, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was flat, while the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent, both underperforming Asian peers.

HSBC Holdings Plc was the top boost to the Hong Kong benchmark, rising 2.4 percent. Short selling interest in shares of Europe’s largest bank averaged 39 percent in the first four days this week, hitting a high of 48.6 percent on Tuesday.

HSBC is expected to post its first-half earnings on Monday. It has slumped 6.7 percent in July to date, but is still up 8.5 percent for the year. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, it is trading at 7.8 times forward 12-month earnings, a 42 percent discount to its historical median.

In addition to worries about its exposure to Europe, the bank has come under selling pressure after it was reportedly among a number that U.S. prosecutors and European regulators are investigating for allegedly colluding to manipulate global benchmark interest rates.

Shares of AIA Group Ltd edged up 0.2 percent after Asia’s third-largest insurer posted a bigger-than-expected increase in the value of new businesses in the first half.

“AIA’s new business growth was particularly impressive, especially given the bad business environment,” said Alan Lam, Julius Baer’s Greater China equity analyst.

“But there are still two key overhang over their share price: a possible AIG sell off of their AIA stake and AIA’s prospective purchase of ING’s Asian business,” Lam added. AIA’s 0.2 percent gain on Friday so far added to its strong outperformance this year to date. It is up 10.7 percent, compared to the 4.4 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index.

CHINA PROPERTY STRONG IN HONG KONG

Chinese property developers listed in Hong Kong, among the most heavily shorted sectors this week, also saw gains on Friday on a short squeeze.

China Resources Land rose 3.8 percent, while China Overseas Land & Investment rose 2.5 percent. Short interest have averaged 13 and 17 percent respectively for these counters.

But developers’ shares were mixed in mainland Chinese markets, at the end of a grim week that saw investors take profits from the outperforming sector on signs that Beijing could reinforce curbs on the sector, after official data last week showed rising housing prices for the first time in nine months.

Shares of two of the mainland’s biggest property developers rose, poised for only their second daily gain in eight sessions. China Vanke gained 0.1 percent, while Poly Real Estate rose 1.3 percent.