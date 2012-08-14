Hong Kong shares eke out gains, China set for 3rd straight loss

(Updates to midday)

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares eked out gains at midday on Tuesday, as weakness in growth-sensitive sectors was offset by strong showings by China Mobile and other defensive stocks.

Turnover lingered near 2012 lows as the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at midday, trading in the same 240-point range in which it has moved for more than a week.

“Nobody is investing beyond the short term right now,” said Hong Hao, chief equity strategist at Bank of Communications International Securities. “Volatility is dropping, so there’s no real commitment to the rally.”

Many stocks slipped as investors were wary of coming macroeconomic data from Europe and the United States.

But China Mobile rose 1.1 percent to its highest level in Hong Kong since Aug. 10, 2009. The stock is up more than 20 percent year to date, compared with a 9.2 percent gain for the Hang Seng Index.

Still, short selling interest in China Mobile remained high, accounting for 36.4 percent of its turnover in the morning. Short interest in the broader Hong Kong market accounted for 11.3 percent of bourse turnover, according to traders.

After lagging growth-sensitive sectors at the start of the year, defensive sectors such as Chinese telcos and Hong Kong utilities have re-emerged as popular options. Investors have been attracted by the earnings visibility that many offer.

Still, power utility CLP Holdings could prove an exception. It rose 0.4 percent ahead of its first half earnings, but the Hong Kong utilities firm posted a 42 percent decline in first half net profit at the midday trading break.

The company had issued a profit warning on July 9 that financial results for 2012 were expected to be adversely impacted by lost generating capacity and the cost of maintenance work.

CLP is up 2.7 percent this year to date. Prior to Tuesday, it was trading at 13.9 times forward 12-months earnings, a 7.4 percent premium to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

On Tuesday, CLP’s sector peers were mostly stronger. Power Assets rose 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong and China Gas gained 0.9 percent.

China Modern Diary jumped more than 14 percent after Bloomberg reported that it could be acquired by China Mengniu Dairy after the two companies held talks. Mengniu was down 0.7 percent.

ONSHORE CHINA MARKETS

Mainland Chinese markets were heading for a third-straight loss, unwinding last week’s gains. Weighing on them were doused hopes for policy easing and anxiety ahead of the country’s once-in-a-decade political transition.

BoComm International’s Hong said that mainland investors are opting out of cyclical sectors, but not rotating into defensive ones, choosing to accumulate cash instead.

Pessimism was due in part to Beijing not cutting reserve requirements for commercial banks. There were hopes for some form of easing this past weekend after July macroeconomic data undershot market expectations.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.4 percent, while the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings lost 0.6 percent, plumbing 2012 lows.

Shenzhen-listed Suning Appliance, among China’s biggest electrical appliance retailers, dived 7.2 percent with investors not taking well to its plan to issue not more than 8 billion yuan of 10-year corporate bonds to fund expansion.

Chinese brokers extended losses following Monday’s slump. Citic Securities shed 2.1 percent to the lowest since Feb. 8 in Shanghai. It has lost 11 percent this week, but is still up more than 10 percent in 2012. This compares to the 3.2 percent loss for the Shanghai Composite and the 0.4 percent loss for the CSI300.

The official China Securities Journal on Tuesday reported that Citic Securities denied rumours it had suffered overseas losses and that its chairman is under police investigation.

The Chinese brokerage sector has been a favourite among investors on expectations it would stand to benefit from the changes as China reforms and deregulates its financial sector. However, dismal market conditions have challenged the short term view on the sector. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)