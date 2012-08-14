Hong Kong shares rise, China Mobile jumps to 4-year high

(Updates to close)

* HSI climbs 1.1 pct, CSI300 up 0.2 pct

* Better-than-expected European data boosts Hong Kong

* Banks rise but defensives strong as caution remains

* China brokers still weak despite Citic Securities’ denial

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares had their first gain in three days on Monday as some investors ventured back into Chinese banks, but the strength of defensive stocks and the benchmark’s failure to breach a resistance level showed the mood remains cautious.

Gains accelerated in the afternoon after European markets were lifted by slightly better-than-expected French and German economic data. Hong Kong turnover was the highest since May 31, although about 18 percent was due to a stake sale in Swire Properties.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent at 20,291.7, but gains were capped by last Thursday’s high at 20,300. This is also the top end of a 240-point range in which the benchmark has moved for seven sessions.

“Nobody is looking beyond the short-term right now,” said Hong Hao, chief equity strategist at Bank of Communications International Securities. “Volatility is dropping, suggesting there’s no real commitment to the rally.”

The embattled Chinese banking sector saw some respite on Thursday, with each of the “Big Four” banks seeing gains in Hong Kong of at least 1 percent. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) rose 1.3 percent.

China Mobile had its best day in two months, rising 2.2 percent to close at its highest since Aug. 27, 2008. Tuesday’s gains helped the stock break above chart resistance at HK$92.25, the high on Aug. 10, 2009.

China’s largest mobile provider is expected to report first half corporate earnings on Thursday. Its Hong Kong shares have jumped 22 percent this year, compared with the 10.1 percent gain for the Hang Seng Index.

After lagging growth-sensitive sectors at the start of the year, defensive sectors such as Chinese telcos and some Hong Kong utilities have re-emerged as popular options. Investors have been attracted by the safety of their earnings visibility.

Hong Kong utilities counter Power Assets rose 1.2 percent, taking its gain for 2012 to 9 percent. Hong Kong and China Gas, also up 1.2 percent for the day, has now gained 12 percent this year.

But sector peer CLP Holdings posted a 42 percent decline in first half net profit at the midday trading break, underperforming the broader market with a 0.2 percent gain on the day. It is up 2.5 percent this year.

The company had issued a profit warning on July 9 that financial results for 2012 were expected to be adversely impacted by lost generating capacity and maintenance costs.

John Swire & Sons agreed to sell $650 million worth of shares in Swire Properties to third-party investors at a 9.73 percent discount to Monday’s close. On Tuesday, Swire Properties closed down 4.2 percent at HK$22.85, above the HK$21.53 per share sale price.

BROKERAGES CRIMP CHINA GAINS

Mainland Chinese markets reversed midday losses to also break a two-day losing streak, with strength in banking and energy majors offseting weakness in the non-bank financial sector as volume stayed weak.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings inched up 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 percent.

Both benchmarks were in the red most of the day, dragged by weakness in the Chinese brokerage sector for a second day. Citic Securities shed 1.6 percent in Shanghai to close at a six-month low.

Citic Securities has lost 10.6 percent this week, but is still up more than 11 percent in 2012. This compares with the 2.6 percent loss for the Shanghai Composite and the 0.5 percent gain for the CSI300.

The official China Securities Journal on Tuesday reported that Citic Securities denied rumours it had suffered overseas losses and that its chairman is under police investigation.

The Chinese brokerage sector has been a favourite among investors on expectations it would stand to benefit from the changes as China reforms and deregulates its financial sector.

However, dismal market conditions have challenged the short- term view on the sector. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)