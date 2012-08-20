FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares slip, property drags Shanghai to three-year low
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 20, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares slip, property drags Shanghai to three-year low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates to midday)
    * HSI down 0.8 pct, Shanghai Composite drops 0.9 pct
    * Turnover linger at dismal low levels
    * China property sector weak, more sector curbs feared
    * Tingyi inches higher ahead of disappointing H1 earnings at
midday

    By Clement Tan
    HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares tumbled to a
more than three-year low in weak Monday trade, dragged by
Chinese property counters over worries that an upturn in housing
prices may lead to a fresh set of curbs on the sector.
    Sentiment was further weakened after a newspaper run by the
Chinese central bank reported that the resumption of the 14-day
reverse repo transactions last Thursday suggests that it had no
intention of cutting the reserve requirements in the short term.
    
    Weakness in mainland markets weighed on Hong Kong, with both
markets underperforming Asian peers. The Hang Seng Index 
closed down 0.8 percent at 19,964.8 at midday, dipping below the
20,000 mark for only the second time in more than two weeks.
    The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings fell 1.1 percent to its lowest since Jan. 9. The
Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.9 percent to 2,096.5,
the lowest since March 2009. 
    "It's the case of the Monday blues," said Jackson Wong,
vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities. 
    "Mainland investors are definitely more sensitive to the
housing prices, although I think the latest monthly increase is
more an effect of interest rate cuts," he added.
    Data over the weekend showed China's home prices rose 0.1
percent in July from June, a second month of modest uptick that
raises the risk Beijing may seek to bolster a two-year campaign
to curb housing inflation but which also weighs on the wider
economy. 
    The state-run Shanghai Securities Journal reported on Monday
that Beijing could move to expand a property tax pilot to
include more cities or adjust pre-sales requirements for
property transactions.    
    Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate dived 3.4
percent to its lowest since April. It is still up 19.8 percent
this year to date, but has lost more than 15 percent since July
18, when data showed housing prices in China rose for the first
time in nine months.    
    In Hong Kong, Chinese property developers rose. China
Overseas Land edged up 0.3 percent, while China
Resources Land, which posted favourable first half
earnings after markets closed on Friday, rose 1.1 percent.
    
    TINGYI INCHES HIGHER AHEAD OF UNDERWHELMING EARNINGS
    In a report on Monday, Goldman Sachs analysts said overall
earnings was flat year on year, excluding financials, from the
24 MSCI China companies that posted first half corporate
earnings as of Aug. 17, representing 24 percent of market cap.
Including financials, overall earnings declined by 1 percent.
    "First half earnings so far have reached 46 percent of
annual consensus forecasts, weaker than the 53 percent achieved
in the first half last year," they said in the same report.
    Chinese instant noodle producer Tingyi Holdings 
rose 0.6 percent ahead of its first half earnings. At the midday
trading break, Tingyi posted a less than expected 24 percent
rise in first half net profit. 
    Tingyi is down more than 15 percent in 2012 and is currently
trading at 25 times forward 12-month earnings, a 2.8 percent
premium to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine.
    Six of 32 analysts have downgraded their full year
earnings-per-share estimates for Tingyi by an average of 10.5
percent in the last 30 days, according to StarMine.

 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.