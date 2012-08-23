Hong Kong shares rise, China markets slip on factory data

(Updates to midday)

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares climbed almost 1 percent on Wednesday, set to put in their best showing in more than a week, with growth-sensitive sectors leading gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised hopes of more monetary stimulus.

But mainland Chinese markets reversed early small gains after a preliminary survey showed China’s August factory activity shrinking at its fastest pace in nine months as new export orders slumped and inventories rose.

“This data does not point to a recovery trend but the pace of the slowdown seems to have slowed down...looks like an earnings recovery will be delayed, maybe till the fourth quarter or early next year,” said Alan Lam, Julius Baer’s Greater China equity analyst.

“Downstream sectors such as retail and other consumer names are still early in their destocking cycle, but the upstream ones like resources and industrials are probably mid-cycle,” added Lam, who tips defensive plays such as Chinese telcos.

By midday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.9 percent to 20,068.7, returning above the 20,000 level it has finished above in all but two sessions for almost three weeks.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings lost 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent amid weak volumes.

China Telecom, the smallest of three players in that sector, jumped 6.5 percent to a five-month high, extending gains after it posted earnings that were largely in line with expectations.

JP Morgan analysts upgraded the stock from “neutral” to “overweight” in a note dated Aug. 23, saying their previous concern about broadband returns has been alleviated by the company’s affirmation that it will focus on project returns and expects no near-term regulatory changes.

They also upped their target price by more than 17 percent, from HK$4.60 to HK$5.40. China Telecom is currently trading at HK$4.40. It is now up 0.5 percent for the year, compared to an 8.9 percent gain for the Hang Seng Index.

China Unicom, the sector’s second-largest player, rose 2.1 percent ahead of its results later in the day. It is down almost 22 percent in 2012 after outperforming the market in 2011 with a 47 percent surge.

Before Thursday, China Unicom was trading at a 38 percent premium to its historical median 12-month forward earnings multiple and a 3.5 percent premium over its 12-month price-to-book historical median multiple, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Five of 34 analysts downgraded their earnings-per-share estimates for China Unicom by an average of 12.6 percent in the last 30 days, according to StarMine.

Chinese banks were also broadly stronger ahead of Bank of China’s first half corporate earnings later in the day. Bank of China rose 1 percent. It is up 4.2 percent this year, the best performer among the “Big Four” Chinese banks.

CHINA PROPERTY WEAK AGAIN

The mainland property sector was again among the big underperformers in onshore Chinese markets after Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang said the government will continue to tightly control the market in order to rein in speculation.

Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate, which posted first-half earnings late on Wednesday that were broadly in line with expectations, fell 1 percent.

Poly Real Estate has now lost more than 20 percent since data on July 18 showed China housing prices rose for the first time in nine months, sparking fears of fresh curbs on a sector that Beijing is bent on exempting from broader easing measures.

It is however still up 12.7 percent this year, compared to the 2.3 percent decline for the CSI300 Index and 4.3 percent loss on the Shanghai Composite Index.

Chinese sportswear group, Li Ning slumped 5.9 percent after it reported underwhelming first half earnings late on Wednesday and warned it could post a loss for the year. It is now down more than 32 percent this year. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)