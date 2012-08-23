Hong Kong shares have best day in 3 weeks, China underperforms

(Updates to close)

* HSI climbs 1.2 pct, CSI300 up 0.3 pct

* China Telecom leads sector higher, buoyed by its earnings

* PetroChina, Bank of China firmer ahead of earnings

* Li Ning hit by underwhelming earnings, warns of possible loss

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares produced their best day in almost three weeks on Thursday, lifted by broader strength in riskier sectors after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled more policy easing is likely on the way.

Hopes for further easing in China were more muted despite a private survey showing manufacturing in the mainland contracted at its sharpest pace in nine months in August, which is likely to delay any imminent recovery for the country’s companies.

The Chinese central bank completed its largest weekly injection of funds into the financial system in seven months - a move traders saw as a substitute for a cut in banks’ required reserve ratio.

Despite that cash injection, Shanghai volumes declined slightly from Wednesday. Turnover in Hong Kong improved marginally, but stayed lackluster.

Mainland Chinese markets ended a choppy session slightly higher. The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3 percent, moving in the same 30-point range for a third-straight session. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings also rose 0.3 percent.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.2 percent to close at 20,132.2, bouncing off a three-week low produced on Wednesday and returning above the 20,000 level that has supported the benchmark for all but two sessions in almost three weeks. Turnover improved and was the highest this week to date.

“This data does not point to a recovery trend but the pace of the slowdown seems to have slowed down...looks like an earnings recovery will be delayed, maybe till the fourth quarter or early next year,” said Alan Lam, Julius Baer’s Greater China equity analyst.

“Downstream sectors such as retail and other consumer names are still early in their destocking cycle, but the upstream ones like resources and industrials are probably mid-cycle,” added Lam, who tips defensive plays such as Chinese telcos.

China Telecom, the smallest of three players in that sector, jumped 6.7 percent to close at its highest since March 19, extending gains after it posted earnings that were largely in line with expectations.

JP Morgan analysts upgraded the stock from “neutral” to “overweight” in a note dated Aug. 23, saying their previous concern about broadband returns has been alleviated by the company’s affirmation that it will focus on project returns and expects no near-term regulatory changes.

China Unicom, the sector’s second-largest player, jumped 4 percent ahead of its earnings later in the day. It is down 20 percent this year, compared with a 9.2 percent gain for the Hang Seng Index.

Partly due to its high valuation, Unicom has lagged its sector rivals and the broader market this year. Unicom surged 47 percent in 2011, outperforming sector rivals and the Hang Seng Index’s 20 percent slump.

After markets closed, Unicom posted a 2 percent fall in quarterly net profit, largely in line with market forecasts as handset subsidies weighed on its bottomline.

China’s sportswear sector is likely to suffer the brunt of the country’s inventory problem. China flash PMI data on Thursday showed the highest inventory numbers on record in the country’s factories.

Li Ning, the country’s most recognisable sports brand, lost 3.8 percent after it posted underwhelming first half earnings late on Wednesday and warned it could post a loss for the year.

Hong Kong property conglomerates jumped after both posted encouraging first half corporate earnings. Wharf Holdings and Henderson Land both rose 4.7 percent.

CHINA BANKS, PETROCHINA STRONGER

Chinese banks were broadly higher ahead of Bank of China’s first half corporate earnings. It posted a 5.1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit after markets closed, its slowly quarterly profit growth in more than three years, but matched forecasts.

It jumped 1.4 percent on the day and is now up 4.5 percent on the year, the best performer among the “Big Four” Chinese banks in Hong Kong.

PetroChina , rose 0.8 percent ahead of its earnings. After markets closed, the country’s dominant oil and gas producer which also owns refineries posted a 21 percent drop in quarterly earnings, lagging forecasts, weighed down by lower crude oil prices and further losses in refining and chemicals.

PetroChina is now up 0.5 percent in Hong Kong in 2012 and trading at a 5 percent discount to its 12-month forward earnings multiple and a 25 percent discount to its 12-month forward price-to-book multiple, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Five of 33 analysts downgraded their earnings-per-share estimates for PetroChina by an average of 6.9 percent in the last 30 days, according to StarMine. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)