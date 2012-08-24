Hong Kong, China shares fall; resource, banking sectors weak

(Updates to midday)

* HSI drops 1.1 pct, CSI300 down 0.8 pct

* Losses reverse Thursday’s gains, U.S. stimulus hopes crimped

* PetroChina weak after H1 earnings miss, but outperforms sector

* Bank of China slips after in-line earnings

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and China shares slid on Friday, set for their respective worst day in more than a week, with growth-sensitive resource sectors leading a reversal of Thursday’s gains, but losses on the day were limited by chart support.

Comments from the St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard crimped expectations for quick stimulus action from the Fed, a day after those hopes were raised following the release of minutes from the central bank’s latest meeting.

The risk-off sentiment compounded the focus on the ongoing corporate earnings season, which have been largely unfavorable. Hopes of any imminent earnings recovery were set back on Thursday by a weak private survey of Chinese manufacturing activity in August.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.1 percent at 19,904.1 by the midday break, with Wednesday’s intra-day low at 19,853 seen as near-term chart support. The benchmark is now down 1.1 percent this week, set for a second-straight weekly loss.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings slid 0.8 percent to 2,283.3, barely off a 7-1/2-month intra-day low set on Monday at about the 2,280-point level. It is now down 1.3 percent on the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.7 percent and is now down 0.8 percent this week.

“I don’t see people doing a whole lot in the market, most are just being defensive and playing off individual stocks,” said Francis Cheung, CLSA’s China-Hong Kong equity strategist.

“China is more about timing. It’s about when we get more policies...because things are already bad,” Cheung added. “I don’t see much more easing...until the political transition is complete, so there’s a bit of a policy paralysis until then.”

One of Cheung’s recommendations was for investors to buy the stocks of quality companies on weakness, such as China’s dominant oil and gas producer, PetroChina .

On Friday, it slipped 0.2 percent in Hong Kong, closing at midday at the day’s highs, after posting a forecast-lagging 21 percent decline in second-quarter net profit after markets closed on Thursday.

PetroChina is up 0.1 percent in 2012, compared with the 11.8 percent slump for China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and 8.9 percent gain for sector upstream rival, CNOOC Ltd.

But CNOOC slipped 1.1 percent on Friday and is down almost 5 percent this week after posting on Tuesday first half profit that slid twice more than expected and slashed its dividend by 40 percent.

Sinopec shed 2 percent ahead of its first half corporate results on Sunday. It is currently trading at a 10 percent discount to its historical median 12-month forward earnings multiple and a 24 percent discount to its 12-month forward price-to-book multiple, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

CHINA BANKING SECTOR IN FOCUS

Bank of China lost 1.7 percent in Hong Kong and 0.7 percent in Shanghai after posting its slowest quarterly profit growth in more than three years, setting the stage for its “Big Four” Chinese banking peers next week.

Investors have returned to the Chinese banking sector in the past month and a half, looking to leverage returns off its historically low valuations and high dividend yields moving into the corporate earnings season.

But despite recent gains, the sector is still an underperformer. The longer term strategic view of the sector remains murky on bad debt fears. Beijing’s two recent rate cuts also involved adjustments to lending and deposit rates that are expected to squeeze banks’ interest rate margins and hurt their profitability.

In a note to clients dated Aug. 23, JP Morgan analysts said earnings growth at Bank of China was weak on fee contraction, although net interest margins and asset quality are bigger drivers in the long term.

China Construction Bank fell 0.9 percent in Hong Kong and 0.7 percent in Shanghai ahead of its first half corporate earnings results on Sunday. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)