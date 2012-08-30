Hong Kong shares break below chart support, China sinks further

(Updates to midday)

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell more than 1 percent, breaking below long-term chart support on Thursday, with bank shares hurting after disappointing earnings from China’s Agbank and property stocks slumping on a report about imminent curbs on the sector.

Hong Kong turnover stayed weak, in line with low trading interest across asset classes all week ahead of Friday’s meeting of central bankers in Wyoming, while mainland Chinese markets continued to slump, ending a choppy morning session at their lowest since early 2009.

“The A-share market weakness is prompting many to ask about the kind of structural issues in China,” said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communications International Securities, also suggesting investors should stay defensive and brace for more earnings downward revisions.

“If you don’t have to do anything, then don’t -- unless you have a strong view on quantitative easing from the Fed. But even then, I‘m not risking my money for a 5 percent gain in the short term,” Hong added.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1.3 percent to 19,525.6. It opened below its 200-day moving average, now at 19,763, triggering stop-losses in the index futures market at around the 19,700 level that accelerated losses, traders said.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings fell 0.5 percent to 2,204.9 at midday, the lowest intra-day level since March 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3 percent.

The fall in China markets came despite a share buyback announcement by railway firm CSR Corp that spurred a 1 percent gain for one of China’s biggest railway operators.

AGBANK DISAPPOINTMENT

Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), the sector’s third-biggest lender, fell on a bigger-than-expected margin decline as a result of Beijing’s two assymetric interest rates earlier this year.

Its Hong Kong shares dropped 2 percent to their lowest since July 16 and have fallen almost 10 percent from their Aug. 9 peak.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of Communications (BoComm), which are posting their first half corporate results later in the day, were also weak. ICBC sank 2.1 percent, while BoComm slumped 3.3 percent.

Among property stocks, Sino Land slumped 4.4 percent, leading the Hong Kong property sector lower on Thursday after it posted late on Wednesday a 6 percent full year net profit fall.

After a media report that curbs could come as soon as next week, UBS analysts said in a note to clients they expect potential curbs to affect companies planning big launches, such as Sun Hung Kai Properties and Henderson Land .

Policy controls may include designating a few sites that can only be sold to Hong Kong residents, converting several government land sites into public housing developments and tightening the special stamp duty tax, according to the UBS note.

Sun Hung Kai fell 2.9 percent, while Henderson lost 2.2 percent. Hang Lung Property dived 4.1 percent.

Chinese developers were also softer after more signs of sector curbs of their own, with Evergrande slipping 3.2 percent to its lowest since Jan. 9 after Goldman Sachs removed its stock from their Asia Pacific conviction buy list, citing growing pressures on Evergrande’s margins.

The state-run China Securities Journal cited on Thursday the chairman of the powerful state economic planning agency telling a Standing Committee meeting of China’s parliament that the country must persist in implementing policies aimed at holding down prices and repressing speculative demand. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)