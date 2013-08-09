Hong Kong shares rise; solid factory output data lifts China

* HSI +0.7 pct, H-shares +1.2 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct

* HSI, HSCE have worst week in nearly two months

* China coal shares jump on hopes of rising physical prices

* CRE soars to highest in a year after Tesco JV deal

* Li Ning spikes 9.2 pct ahead of H1 earnings

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended up on Friday helped by Chinese coal companies on hopes of rising physical prices and solid China data for fixed asset investment and factory output, but the market endured its worst week in nearly two months.

Mainland Chinese markets reversed losses after a slew of economic data on Friday. They also posted their strongest weekly gain in four, outshining their offshore peers for a second week in a row.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings and the Shanghai Composite Index each ended up 0.4 percent. On the week, they gained 1.7 and 1.1 percent, their respective best since the week that ended July 12.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 1.4 percent this week, despite gaining 1.2 percent on Friday. The Hang Seng Index shed 1.7 percent on the week, despite a 0.7 percent rise on the day.

This was their first weekly loss in seven weeks. Turnover on Friday in Hong Kong markets neared 2013 lows.

“Yes, the China data did give markets a positive jolt, but the effect wore out quite quickly,” said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities’ vice-president for equity sales.

“At this point, investors are only very selectively coming back into the market. Any companies able to report an improvement in their results in this sluggish economic environment will be of particular interest,” Wong added.

China Resources Enterprises soared 7.8 percent in its biggest daily gain in a year after entering a joint venture with Tesco that will see CRE take 80 percent, helping the state-owned enterprise expand its market share in the hypermart sector in the mainland.

Shares of Chinese sporting brand Li Ning surged 9.2 percent to its highest close in more than two months ahead of its interim earnings announcement after markets shut on Friday, with hopes high it will follow the lead of rival ANTA Sports in reporting easing inventory woes.

In Hong Kong, China Coal Energy spiked 10.3 percent, while China Shenhua Energy jumped 6.1 percent on signs that coal prices may finally rebound as independent power producers stock up on coal in the next few weeks before a scheduled rail maintenance, traders said.

The official People’s Daily reported on their website on Thursday that coal producers such as Jizhong Energy and Yanzhou Coal have started raising prices.

CHINA DATA

China’s industrial output rose 9.7 percent in July, above expectations, while fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic activity, rose 20.1 percent in the first seven months from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

This came after official data in the morning showed China’s consumer inflation steadied in July although factory-gate deflation persisted for a 17th month, pointing to monetary policy on hold as Beijing tries to arrest a slowdown that has run for more than two years.

Robust trade data on Thursday had raised hopes that China’s economy may be stabilising after two years of slowing growth.

Snack maker Want Want China reversed early gains to finish flat after data showed food inflation jumped 5 percent in July from a year ago, sparking fears that could hurt the company’s margins.