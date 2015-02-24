FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stocks fall on HSBC results, weak casino operators
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 24, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong stocks fall on HSBC results, weak casino operators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A six-session winning streak for Hong Kong stocks ended on Tuesday, as HSBC Plc and casino shares sank while some investors locked in gains ahead of major 2014 earnings reports later this week.

The Hang Seng index slid 0.4 percent to 24,750.07 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged up 0.04 percent at 12,046.20 points on anticipation of a stronger start in mainland markets when they reopen on Wednesday.

Mainland China markets have been closed since Feb. 18 for the Lunar New Year holiday. Hong Kong reopened on Monday.

Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC dropped 3.5 percent in their biggest fall in 18 months after the UK emerging markets-focused bank reported a deeper-than-expected 17 percent slide in annual pretax profit and cut its earnings target.

Shares of casino operators dived as investors locked in gains. Galaxy Entertainment and Sands China both declined 2.7 percent.

Conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa, property firm Cheung Kong, Sun Hung Kai Properties and New World Development are due to announce results later this week. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.