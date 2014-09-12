Hong Kong shares fall on US interest rate worry, China mixed on credit data

* HSI -0.4 pct, H-shares -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct

* China shipbuilders jump on reports about reforms

* CITIC at 2-month low after regulator files lawsuit

* Sun Hung Kai Properties slips ahead of earnings (Updates to midday)

By Grace Li

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Friday and could have their biggest weekly loss in six months, as investors locked in profits amid concerns that China’s economy will remain sluggish and the U.S. might raise interest rates sooner than expected.

China shares ended a choppy morning trade mixed. Both mainland indexes briefly advanced after August lending data which was in line with expectations and helped ease some growth fears.

Chinese banks made 702.5 billion yuan ($114.6 billion) of new loans in August, picking up from an abrupt drop in the previous month as the government keeps up modest policy support for the economy.

By midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.4 percent at 24,569.16 points and appeared on track for a sixth straight daily loss, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.3 percent.

Those two indexes have lost 2.7 and 3.2 percent this week, respectively. If losses hold, this will be their worst week since the one ended March 14.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched down 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent at 2,315.26 points. For the week, they were down 1.1 and 0.5 percent, respectively.

“The fluctuations of the Shanghai index are very limited. It had a jump last week, so it is normal to have some minor adjustments this week,” said Wang Weijun, an analyst at Zheshang Securities in Shanghai, adding that now there is “no big momentum for big rises”.

Leading gains on the two mainland indexes were China Shipbuilding Industry and China CSSC Holdings , up 4.4 and 8.3 percent, respectively.

For those two, asset consolidation is accelerating in line with reforms in China’s defense industry, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday.

Power producers were also outperformers on Friday, expected to benefit from reform plans which have been started in Guangdong Province. China Resources Power rose 3.2 percent.

Chinese state-backed conglomerate CITIC Ltd sank 3.9 percent to a two-month low after Hong Kong’s securities regulator launched legal proceedings against the company and five former directors.

Footwear-retailer Belle International slid 2.6 percent after reporting a decline in same-store sales in the second quarter.

Sun Hung Kai Properties slipped 0.3 percent ahead of full-year results later in the day.

Beijing is due to release August urban investment, industrial output and retail sales data on Saturday. Their annual growth likely softened a tad from July, a Reuters poll showed.