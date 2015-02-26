China stocks rise on policy easing expectations, Hong Kong up

* CSI300 +1.7 pct, SSEC +1.4 pct

* HSI +0.8 pct, HSCE +1.3 pct

* Analysts see technical rebound after Wednesday’s profit taking

SHANGHAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday as financials led the index higher on expectations of further monetary easing.

Thursday’s gains were heavily concentrated in the finance sector, with more than half the gains to midday coming from major banks, insurers and securities firms.

China Life Insurance Co, the nation’s largest commercial insurer, was up 3.9 percent while ICBC and Bank of China were up 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

“Financial shares have lagged the broad market recently so the rise we see today is a technical rebound,” said Hou Yingmin, strategist at AJ Securities Co.

“There’s no improvement in economic fundamentals, so the market is betting on more policy easing measures ahead.”

Railway and equipment stocks also rose, accounting for around seven points of the Shanghai Composite’s 45-point gain.

The CSI300 index rose 1.7 percent, to 3,538.75 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.4 percent, to 3,273.85 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for March rose 2.1 percent, to 3,559.4, 20.65 points above the current value of the underlying index.

Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.8 percent, to 24,976.20 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.3 percent, to 12,224.13.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 121.47.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 16.33 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 9.01 billion shares.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 0.9 billion shares.

GRAPHICS

New A-share account openings bit.ly/1wvJ9S9

China trading volumes hit records in 2014 link.reuters.com/vag73w