China, Hong Kong stocks correct on profit-taking, track regional markets

SHANGHAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks pulled back on Thursday morning, joining volatile regional markets after losses on Wall Street, as investors took profit following the sharp rally of the past two days.

But there were few signs of panic selling, as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang reassured global markets on Wednesday that Beijing can keep its economy on track and stock markets in check.

Analyst said August inflation data published on Thursday, which shows persistent weakness in producer prices, had little impact on the market.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9 percent to 3,370.09 points at lunch time, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.0 percent to 3,211.93 points. On Tuesday and Wednesday combined, both indexes gained about 5 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, which on Wednesday jumped 4.1 percent in its best one-day performance in nearly four years, lost 2.1 percent on Thursday morning, to 21,665.92 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, also fell 2.1 percent.

“Relatively calm morning session dominated by some profit taking after the recent rally in the market,” Gerry Alfonso, director of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., wrote about mainland exchanges.

“The economic figures were mixed and had a relatively small impact on the market.”

Other main markets in the region also retreated on Thursday morning, following a correction in U.S. stocks. Japan’s key indexes sank over 2 percent.

Wendy Liu, chief equity strategist of Nomura, said investors had been overly pessimistic on China stocks, and now is the time to start bargain hunting.

“When everyone is bearish, and unwilling to put money into stocks, we should turn a bit bullish,” Liu said, adding that she expects an uptrend in China stocks that could last until early next year.

But most sectors corrected on Thursday, with only banking and health care sectors ending morning trade in positive territory.

Brokerages underperformed, impacted by forecasts for lower trading volumes.

In Hong Kong, all major sectors were down at midday. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)