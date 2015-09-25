China stocks fall at midday, volumes continue to dwindle

* CSI300 -1.8 pct, SSEC -1.8 pct, HSI -0.5 pct

* ChiNext Growth index down 5 pct at one point

* Main indexes on track for end the week flat

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday, led by a selloff in small caps, and were on track to end the week flat as volumes continued to slide.

Analysts said the market was still seeking a bottom as Chinese investors continued to digest mixed signs on company performance.

During the week, a preliminary reading of China industrial activity falling to its weakest level since 2009, but home prices rose for the fourth month, a reassuring sign.

The CSI300 index fell 1.8 percent, to 3,225.46 points at the end of the morning session. The Shanghai Composite Index also lost 1.8 percent, to 3,087.32 points.

Weekly volumes have fallen nearly 80 percent from their July peak and averages remain on a downward trajectory as investors wait for signs of direction.

The volatile ChiNext Growth Board, dominated by small caps, saw a sharp selloff on Friday and was down 5 percent at one point but remained up for the week. Analysts attributed the fall to profit-seeking after previous rises.

China CSI300 stock index futures for October fell 2.4 percent, to 3,105.2, or 120.26 points below the current value of the underlying index. But volumes have evaporated since a crackdown on “malicious” short-selling using futures.

“Offshore markets were also weak today,” noted analyst Zhang Qi of Haitong Securities in Shanghai, saying this helped explain falls for the key mainland indexes.

“The market’s condition is still weak and the correction trend should have a little further to run,” he added.

Zhang predicted the SSEC would continue to test levels below 3,000 for the near term.

HONG KONG

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5 percent, to 20,997.21 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 9,400.28.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 135.37.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are priced at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa.

The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan ($2.04 billion), saw balanced inflows and outflows.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 14.13 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 14.33 billion shares.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 0.7 billion shares.

GRAPHICS

China stock market graphics suite tmsnrt.rs/1fuUXmF

(includes timeline of crash, PE ratios, market caps)

Comparison of stock indexes and selected company stocks

link.reuters.com/zak25w

Chinese A-shares vs developed and emerging stocks

link.reuters.com/rac25w