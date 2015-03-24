FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks fall in morning trade as factory survey disappoints
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 24, 2015 / 3:05 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks fall in morning trade as factory survey disappoints

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* CSI300 -1.1 pct, SSEC - 1.1 pct

* HSI -1.3 pct

* Financials, manufacturing, real estate lead declines

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - China stocks corrected on Tuesday morning after a private survey showed industrial activity returned to contraction in March, and investors took profits after a 9-day rally pushed major indexes to their highest levels in nearly 7 years.

The CSI300 index fell 1.0 percent, to 3,930.58 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.0 percent, to 3,651.43 points.

Financials, manufacturing and property shares led the declines.

China CSI300 stock index futures for April fell 0.7 percent, to 3,957.8, 27.22 points above the current value of the underlying index, but longer futures contracts continued to forecast the CSI rising about 4,000 points by June.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 percent, to 24,392.46 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.3 percent, to 12,020.36.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 134.79.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 30.54 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 18.96 billion shares.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 0.5 billion shares. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.