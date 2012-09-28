Hong Kong shares to open flat

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are set to open flat on Friday, following the previous session’s bounce on expectations that China will take measures over the coming long holiday to boost the economy and support its domestic stock markets.

The Hang Seng Index was seen opening down 0.02 pct at 20,757.97. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 0.24 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)