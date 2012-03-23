FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK shares set to start lower, Li & Fung jumps
March 23, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 6 years ago

HK shares set to start lower, Li & Fung jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set for a lower start on Friday and poised to end the week lower as signs of shrinking manufacturing in Europe and China raised concern over the sustainability of the year-to-date rally.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.77 percent at 20,740.6. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open 1.1 percent lower.

Bucking the weaker trend consumer goods exporter Li & Fung was set to start higher after reporting strong earnings. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)

