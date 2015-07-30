FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks mixed after media reports say banks checking share-backed loans
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 30, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks mixed after media reports say banks checking share-backed loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 30 (Reuters) - China stocks were mixed on Thursday after state media reported that Chinese banks were investigating their exposure to the stock market via wealth management products and loans backed by stock as collateral.

The CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent to 3,924.23 points at 1:48 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent to 3,782.39 points.

The CSI300 banking subindex was down 0.8 percent.

China CSI300 stock index futures for August rose 0.3 percent, to 3,767, but remained in bearish territory at 157.23 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index added 0.9 percent, to 24,849.70 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent, to 11,342.57. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

